Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

