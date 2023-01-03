Uniswap (UNI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54.93 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $54.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00032119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.45 or 0.00450494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020889 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000312 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

