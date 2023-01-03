United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $193,382.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

UTHR traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, reaching $273.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,670. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

