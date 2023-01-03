UNIUM (UNM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $967.65

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and $967.65 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be bought for $32.99 or 0.00198132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNIUM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.21 or 0.00463673 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.22 or 0.02259432 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,940.49 or 0.29670311 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.39652311 USD and is down -11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,147.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNIUM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIUM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.