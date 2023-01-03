University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 14,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,390% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

