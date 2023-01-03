Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vacasa Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $551.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vacasa by 323.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 89,631 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

