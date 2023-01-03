Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

