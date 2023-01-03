Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Boosted by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.3% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Family CFO Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,912. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.