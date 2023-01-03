Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,717 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,251,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,889,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,511. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $201.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

