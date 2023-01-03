Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,753. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

