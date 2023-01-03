Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $44,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VOE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.23. 24,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,693. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.