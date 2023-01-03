Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,644. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $183.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.42.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.