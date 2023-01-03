Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 372.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 616.3% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26,691.4% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.75. 117,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.