Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 16,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.