Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 23.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 135,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.00. 62,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,538,997. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

