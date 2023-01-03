Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $42,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.49. 57,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

