Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 286,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

