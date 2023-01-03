Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.19-$4.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.13.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $41,437,542. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 150.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 274.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

