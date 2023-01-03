Venus USDC Price Reaches $0.0218 (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $103.94 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178564 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,555,123.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

