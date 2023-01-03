Venus USDC (vUSDC) Achieves Market Cap of $103.95 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.95 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178564 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,555,123.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

