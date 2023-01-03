Verasity One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $22.93 million and $1.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011810 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

