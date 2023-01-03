Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Verastem has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the second quarter worth $71,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 942,280 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 13.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 881,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

