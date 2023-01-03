Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.49 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $44.49 million and $772,618.90 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00452099 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020954 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00890807 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00596993 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00251009 BTC.
About Verge
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.