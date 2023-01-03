Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives $48.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.