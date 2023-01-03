Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.31 million and $13,695.59 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,655.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00452516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.49 or 0.00891813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00094367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.00596174 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00250719 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,811,410 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

