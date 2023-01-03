Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 78,555 shares.The stock last traded at $192.86 and had previously closed at $191.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The closed-end fund reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.63). Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $185.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,929,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

