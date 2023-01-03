Voyager Token (VGX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001819 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $84.35 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002985 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00464137 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.83 or 0.02258615 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.00 or 0.29700047 BTC.
About Voyager Token
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Voyager Token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.