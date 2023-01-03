VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 47,448 shares.The stock last traded at $46.50 and had previously closed at $46.88.
VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $595.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.46.
In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
