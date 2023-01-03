VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 47,448 shares.The stock last traded at $46.50 and had previously closed at $46.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSEC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

VSE Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $595.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VSE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

