Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $77.11 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00017026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038702 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00228516 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.88002151 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $9,187,517.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

