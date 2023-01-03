VVS Finance (VVS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $93.28 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $93.28 million and $754,470.81 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,278,097,615,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,466,511,841,303 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

