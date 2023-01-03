Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

Shares of WCW opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. Walker Crips Group has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £12.56 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.88.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.