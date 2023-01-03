Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 5th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Stock Performance
Shares of WCW opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.36) on Tuesday. Walker Crips Group has a twelve month low of GBX 26 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £12.56 million and a P/E ratio of 72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.88.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
