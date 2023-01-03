Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.86. 97,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,478. The company has a market cap of $385.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

