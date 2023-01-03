Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen Sells 200,000 Shares

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Rating) insider Yoav Nissan-Cohen sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.36 ($2.29), for a total transaction of A$672,000.00 ($457,142.86).
Weebit Nano Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
About Weebit Nano
Featured Articles
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.