WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,855,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 0.4% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after buying an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.