Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 383.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 1,287,467 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

