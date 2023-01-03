Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDO. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

TSE:WDO opened at C$7.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.11. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.09 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.14.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total transaction of C$173,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

