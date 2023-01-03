Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

