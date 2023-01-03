WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $252.38 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $4.08 or 0.00024422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $252.38 million and $7.45 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

