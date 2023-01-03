William Blair Begins Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott acquired 8,250 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

