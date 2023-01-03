William Blair Begins Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.30% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARS Pharmaceuticals (SPRY)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.