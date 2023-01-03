William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.00. 8,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 32,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

William Hill Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

