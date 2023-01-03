Wilmington (LON:WIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $320.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 312 ($3.76), with a volume of 40707 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.73).

Wilmington Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 295.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 278.70. The company has a market cap of £275.05 million and a P/E ratio of 848.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.