Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,078 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IEFA stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 20,477,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88.

