Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,679 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 808,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,330,000 after acquiring an additional 221,607 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 393,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 265,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,580,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.