Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,051. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.