Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 15,983 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 196.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 13,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $52.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

