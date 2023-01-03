Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,968 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,439,932. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

