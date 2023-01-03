Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,032 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 6,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

