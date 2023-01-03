Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 708.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,460,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

