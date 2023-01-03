Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.54. 99,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

