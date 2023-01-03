Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $50.35 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,700,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,349,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,709,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
DFUV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46.
